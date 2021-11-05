You may not be aware of this fact but Mother Nature has an administrative assistant, moi, and, sometimes, when Mother (I call her by her first name) is unavailable for comment, I am tasked to handle her responsibilities.
While it is not easy to be Mother Nature’s scribe, it does have its perks. You know the weather before WCAX reports it and “when nature calls,” it takes on a new meaning. Vacay, baby. Yes, life is good!
I did get a note from her today, as she is off in the Northwest creating a rainstorm or two, and she wanted me to impart a message to you. She is known to be a little bit blunt, a calm demeanor not her strong suit, but there is an underlying message she hopes you will receive. Okay, here goes…
“Get off your damn comfy couch! Get off your smartphone. Stop watching Netflix, and go outside! That’s an order,” she barked. As I said, she is known to have some attitude.
While I would have put it in a different way, in a slightly less passive-aggressive tone, Mother does know best and I think she makes a point. There really is so much to do during winter in the Northeast Kingdom.
Mother reminded me, as if she had to (with me being a chamber director and all), that there are two world-class ski resorts in our backyard, Jay Peak Resort and Burke Mountain Resort. Olympians have skilled on those trails and if it’s good enough for gold medalists, most certainly you, your family, friends and relatives will enjoy the ride.
For those not wanting to be out in the cold, which Mother doesn’t understand, there is also the water park at Jay Peak Resort. Taking a trip down the Lazy River does sound appealing in winter, I must say, even if I get points docked off my performance review for saying it. As I said, Mother has ‘tude, but if I am going to get into trouble anyway, I must as well add that these resorts have fine accommodations and a selection of restaurants to, literally, suit your tastes.
Those suggestions are, by no means, the only activities that you can partake in, here in these parts. There is cross-country skiing, fat-biking riding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice fishing (holy moly), skating, hockey, sledding/tobogganing, dog sledding, winter hiking and, this shouldn’t surprise you Hallmark Channel watchers, the obligatory sleigh ride!
Going back to snowmobiling, it should be noted that the Northeast Kingdom has some of the best trails in the nation, bar none. Our friends at VAST would be glad to steer you in the right direction, at www.vtvast.org. By the way, did you see what I did there, yet another droll play on words.
While there is plenty to do outside, there are also many interesting places to venture to inside. You can shop in our downtowns, cure what ales you at our breweries and venture to galleries, museums and art centers all over the Kingdom. Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean we don’t have a variety of performances and concerts throughout the winter. Far from it.
If you have any questions on what to do in these months ahead, you can contact any chamber. My own chamber has a dandy website and an impressive calendar of events, all of which can be found at www.nekchamber.com.
Well, best to get back to work before Mother gets back from the west. She is known to have a temper and I don’t want to get on her bad side, quite accurately a rain of terror. Be safe and have fun, everyone!
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.