One of the most popular winter recreation activities in the Northeast Kingdom is located on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury Center.
When the cold weather hits, tourists flock to “NEK Adventures” to embark on guided snowmobile tours and according to online reviews they absolutely love the ride.
“Great experience!” reads one. “The kids LOVED IT!” says another. “Worth the Drive!!” and “SO AWESOME,” say others.
NEK Adventures is headquartered at the “All Around Rental” store located at 1763 Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
Both businesses are owned and operated by Phil Brown and his family. A member of the Brown family will likely be your snow machine guide on your trip into the woods which starts on a VAST trail located across the street behind the Center Tower convenience store and gas station.
“We leave from our shop right here in town, get on the VAST trail and go basically to the top of Kirby Mountain and back,” said Brown. “Beautiful views, a good cross-section of trails. Good for any skill level. And the vast majority of our folks have never done this before.”
The rental fleet are all two-passenger, Polaris 550, 2 stroke, fan-cooled snow machines and NEK Adventures also rents snowsuits if customers don’t have their own cold-weather gear.
Brown said some of his customers are local but most are visitors from out of the area who are on vacation and just looking for a little fun and adventure with friends and family.
And most are relatively new to snowmobiling.
“99 percent percent of our customers don’t bring their own machines,” said Brown. “We provide the machine, the helmets, the guide. Everything they need.”
In addition to the adventure of seeing the beautiful Northeast Kingdom scenery and wildlife up close, it’s probably the only way you can rent snowmobiles in Vermont these days.
According to Brown, insurance issues have effectively eliminated un-guided rentals in the Green Mountain State
“I’m not aware of anybody in the state that allows you to go out on your own anymore,” said Brown. “There are a few different places that do tours, but I don’t know of any place that does on-your-own rentals anymore…You can’t find anybody to cover you.”
Brown and his family prefer to keep each group they take out on the two-hour guided tour limited to no more than four snow machines.
But it’s for two very good reasons.
“We can keep it a lot more personable that way,” said Brown. “And it’s easier to keep up an adequate pace.”
Larger groups can participate but will be split into separate tours.
Anyone age 18 and over with a drivers’ license can drive a snow machine by themselves. Anyone 16 and over with a license can also drive a snow machine - but they must be accompanied by a parent.
“There’s no other special licensing or anything,” said Brown. “You just have to have a drivers’ license.”
Passengers riding double must be at least six years of age.
Due to the popularity of NEK Adventures reservations should be made in advance.
“A non-holiday week, they should give us a couple of weeks notice,” said Brown. “If it’s a holiday week, they should call us at least a month ahead - if not two.”
NEK Adventures snowmobile tours run each year from December 26th to March 15th - depending on the weather and trail conditions. The tours depart from the All Around Rental store at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.
NEK Adventures also offers guided ATV tours during the spring, summer, and fall.
Further information is available online at nekadventures.com. You can also email them at nekadventures@gmail.com.
