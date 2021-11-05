Fall leaves are flying in the Northeast Kingdom, and that means First Night North preparations are well underway. Hosted by Catamount Arts, the New Year’s Eve performing arts festival is celebrating its 29th year, and organizers are eager to welcome revelers back to downtown venues for over 60 shows by 200 artists, including 12 acts making their First Night debuts.
Secret Circus, Kingdom All Stars, Marko the Magician & Hypnotist, Bob & Sarah Amos, Tritium Well, and Fifth Business are among the returning acts.
Last year, the pandemic prohibited live in-person performances, but First Night North partnered with Kingdom Access Television to broadcast eight full hours of family-friendly entertainment online and on television. This year, live in-person shows are back. First Night North will present live family-friendly entertainment in person at venues throughout St. Johnsbury from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 31.
The First Night North 2022 line-up includes music of all kinds–from folk to pop, from jazz to classical–in a wide array of vocal and instrumental offerings. Additional entertainment includes comedy, circus arts, magic, hypnotism, dance, storytelling, fire artistry, and planetarium shows. The pancake supper will return to St. Johnsbury School, as will the Family Fun Fair, hosted this year by the St. Johnsbury Community HUB.
New this year, the fireworks are scheduled for 8 p.m. to better accommodate families with young children. The giant First Night ball of lights will still rise at midnight to celebrate the official start of the New Year.
In accordance with COVID safety guidelines among healthcare officials and community leaders and in deference to First Night North’s various host venues, all attendees (including children) will be required to wear masks and provide ID as well as proof of vaccination of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the festival.
“I was thinking we ought to call this year’s celebration a ‘masked ball,’ quipped committee chair Jay Sprout. “But, of course, First Night is not exactly a dance. We usually do offer venues for dancing, but due to COVID cautions, we decided it best not to encourage dancing by revelers this year. On the other hand, I’m sure that everyone who comes will have a ball!”
For more information about First Night North 2022, including the complete schedule of performers and where to purchase admission masks, watch for the annual First Night North guide in newspapers or online at www.firstnightnorth.org. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at First Night North (volunteers earn free admission), contact Martin at mbrayan@catamountarts.org or at 748-2600.
Erin Narey is the communications coordinator at Catamount Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.