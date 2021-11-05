Winter brings a wonderland of outdoor adventure in the North Country of New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and skiing is believing.
The region provides ample opportunities for downhill skiers and snowboarders of all abilities in a variety of settings on mountains (Cannon Mountain — summit elevation: 4,080) and hills (Mt. Eustis Ski Hill in Littleton, N.H. — rope tow).
There are reasons to boast about the local ski areas:
• Most snowfall in the East: Average natural snowfall — 359 inches (Jay Peak);
• Lowest cost: $5 suggested donation (Mt. Eustis Ski Hill);
• Biggest ski-able area in New Hampshire: 464 acres (Bretton Woods);
• Oldest skiing destination: 1937 (Lyndon Outing Club);
• Longest vertical drop in New Hampshire: 2,180 feet (Cannon Mountain);
• Training ground for the elite: Burke Mountain Academy produces Olympic-caliber racers (Burke Mountain).
There are six places to ski and ride in the area; three nearby in New Hampshire and three others in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
Last winter fears of virus spread made the great outdoors even more appealing with its crisp, fresh air. Many of these people found the slopes. Greg Keeler, director of Sales & Marketing Cannon Mountain & Franconia Notch State Park, said Cannon saw a record number of season pass purchases.
“We were slammed last year,” said Sue Russell, vice president of the Lyndon Outing Club board. “We had more people than we’ve had in almost a decade.”
Ski areas reacted to the need for safer, less-crowded spaces, and changes were made.
“COVID changed the way we operate in and around the base lodges,” Keeler said.
He said the implementation of Cannon’s online store helped keep people moving in the right direction without the need for crowding in lines. Keeler said visitors did well to adhere to the rules and restrictions related to safe COVID-response practices.
Jennifer Huntoon, assistant marketing director at Omni Mount Washington Resort, said the pandemic required a lot of effort at Bretton Woods, but the season was a success.
“As COVID brought us all together in many ways as a skiing and riding community, it presented new challenges to safely enjoy the sport we love – however the resilience of our associates coupled with the compassion and understanding of our guests resulted in a rewarding season in the face adversity,” she said.
Some of the safety guidelines will continue, but “the going outside skiing part should look like a normal winter,” said Keeler.
Bretton Woods, N.H.
99 Ski Area Road, Bretton Woods, N.H.
Number of lifts: 10
Number of trails: 63 alpine trails plus 35 glades
Opening day last year: Nov. 26, 2020
Expected opening date this year: By Thanksgiving
Cost: Lift ticket rates for the 2021-2022 season are not yet finalized.
Why should first-timers want to go there? “Bretton Woods offers abundant beginner-friendly terrain, along with a dedicated Learning Center Quad for easy transport up the slope,” said Jennifer Huntoon, assistant marketing director at Omni Mount Washington Resort. “Plus, our PSIA-certified instructors use the newest techniques along with tried and true methods for a fun and rewarding introduction to the sport.”
Why do people return? “Bretton Woods is consistently recognized among the best grooming, snow and scenery in the east, so skiers and riders can be confident of experiencing great conditions on the slopes, plus world-class amenities and services off the slopes,” said Huntoon.
Burke Mountain Ski Resort
223 Sherburne Lodge Road, East Burke, Vt.
Number of lifts: 4, plus one magic carpet
Number of trails: 53
Opening day last year: Dec. 19
Expected opening date this year: Dec. 4
Cost: Lift ticket rates for the 2021-2022 season are not yet finalized.
Why should first-timers want to go there? “Burke is simply easy to navigate,” said Jessica Sechler, director of guest experience & marketing. “Never-evers won’t (easily) get into terrain they otherwise shouldn’t be on. Our lower mountain area is dedicated to those wanting to learn to ski and ride or perfect their skills before heading to the summit.”
Why do people return? “Skiers and riders return to Burke because we’re the perfect mix of old and new,” Sechler said. “We’re old fashion in our approach to customer service where employees know your name and care enough to ask you about your day. Year-over-year snowmaking upgrades continue to bring efficiencies in infrastructure and our 116 room hotel is state-of-the-art. Burke Mountain can be classified as your old-school ski destination with new-school amenities.”
New this year are higher efficiency snowmaking guns to help get learning terrain open quicker.
Cannon Mountain Ski Area
Franconia Notch State Park, 260 Tramway Drive, Franconia, N.H.
Number of lifts: 11
Number of trails: 97
Opening day last year: Dec. 11
What is the expected opening date this year: Nov. 26
Cost: Lift ticket rates for the 2021-2022 season are not yet finalized.
Why should first-timers want to go there? “Cannon Mountain has probably one of the most underrated beginner areas in the region,” said Greg Keeler, director of Sales & Marketing Cannon Mountain & Franconia Notch State Park. The Tuckerbrook Family Area is unique in that the terrain is essentially separated for those learning to ski and their families.
“Really only people who are beginners or their families are taking laps through there,” he said.
Why do people return? “Cannon has sort of a hook on people once they get a taste,” Keeler said. Its location in the Franconia Notch makes it a repeat destination. “It’s one of the places people get attached to,” he said. “We’re in a state park surrounded by a National Forest … It’s one of the most beautiful sceneries when you are skiing in the East.”
He also said many people are passionate about the steep terrain.
Jay Peak Resort
830 Jay Peak Road, Jay, Vt.
Number of lifts: 9 (1 Tram, 4 Quads, 1 triple, 1 double, and 2 surface lifts)
Season: mid-November to Mid-May
Number of trails: 81
Longest trail: Ullr’s Dream (3 miles)
Parks: 4, Rabbit Beginner Park, Family Cross, Jug Handle & Interstate
Resort lift capacity: 12,820 people per hour
Cost: Lift ticket rates for the 2021-2022 season are not yet finalized.
Lyndon Outing Club
1580 Lily Pond Road, Lyndonville, Vt.
The Lyndon Outing Club first opened in 1937. It currently has two lifts, one a 300-foot tow rope and the other a 1,200-foot T-Bar. All of the 10 trails of terrain are natural with limited grooming.
Hours of operation: Wednesdays and Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: High school through adult: $15; 8th grade and under: $10; rope two only: $5
Reasons to go: “Affordability is number one,” said Sue Russell, vice president of the outing club board. “It’s family-friendly. There’s challenging terrain and we have a welcoming environment.”
Russell said sledding on the hill will return this year after trying it last year. The days and times for sledding have not yet been determined.
Mt. Eustis Ski Hill
188 Mount Eustis Road, Littleton, N.H.
Mt. Eustis Ski Hill is a rope tow operated by volunteers, offering night skiing, terrain park and glade skiing. Its operation is wholly dependent on the weather. “Pray for a good snow year,” said Katelyn Krumperman, president of Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, in an email.
Hours of operation (when conditions are right): Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.; Friday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: $5 donation
Reasons to go: “Classic small-town ski atmosphere; nostalgia; wide open family-friendly slope; small beginner park area; close to town; beautiful views; affordability; night skiing; local vibe,” Krumperman said.
Special events planned:
December: Mt. Eustis Brown Ale, brewed by Rek’-lis Brewing Co., will be on tap for the month of December at the Littleton Freehouse. $1 from every beer sold during the month, will be donated to us. In addition, Rek’-lis will also have it on tap.
February: Partner of the Month at the Littleton Food Co-op; Hoping to have a Winter Ball fundraiser at the Littleton Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 26th. All proceeds will be donated to Mt. Eustis. March: 80’s Night.
Before You Go
All the ski areas encourage visitors to seek the latest information about the areas before making the trip. This includes weather forecasts, trail conditions, travel restrictions and COVID directives.
Bretton Woods: website: brettonwoods.com; phone: 603-278-3320
Burke Mountain: website: skiburke.com; phone: 802-626-7300
Cannon Mountain: website: cannonmtn.com; phone: 603-823-8800/ snowphone: 603-823-7771
Lyndon Outing Club: Facebook; website: skilyndon.com; phone: 802-274-2951
Jay Peak Resort: website: jaypeakresort.com/; phone: 802-988-2611/ snowphone: 802-988-9601
Mt. Eustis Ski Hill: Facebook, Instagram, website: www.mteustis.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.