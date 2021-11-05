Winter Guide: Nonagenarian Roger Damon Dedicates Decades To Snow Science

Roger Damon isn’t one to just settle for the conventional Nordic ski areas.
Indeed, there’s little conventional about this St. Johnsbury resident. Whether on skis, snowshoes or crampons, when it comes to snow, by his own definition he’s “a snow scientist.” With 28 years with the Tuckerman Ravine Ski Patrol (“that’s official – it’s actually about 55 years,” he says), and membership in a local snowshoe club, in winter he’ll more often than not be found outdoors. Not to mention the non-winter months too, when he estimates that up until recent years he put “about 2,000 miles a year” on his road bike.
It’s a little different with nordic (aka cross country) skiing. Damon, 92 (years young), talked recently about the places he likes to go. “There are incredible opportunities at St. Johnsbury golf course - they plow the parking lot, and have the greens fenced off, but the rest is wide open. Anywhere you want to go, where there’s snow, go,” he said. Some of the steeps are not for the everyday skier, he added. Particularly one spot where, “if my heels come up, my heart stops,” he said with a laugh.
“I enjoy searching out places, like Dr. Rankin’s property” on Clark Rd in Danville, he remarked. “They’ve done a remarkable job up there - the snowshoe club goes there Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons – that’s where you’ll find me” at those times.
A spot he’s especially partial to is in the area above Pettyco Junction Country Store at the intersection of Routes 2 and 18 in St. Johnsbury. “A former St. Johnsbury fire department member lived up there, in East St. J. He and his wife have done a remarkable job with their own fields back up in there, I’ve done that on skis many times,” he said. “It’s a nice big hill, northwesterly facing which means it’s wind-scoured rather than wind-deposited. It’s just a nice place to practice, and it has nice views to west and northwest.”
When it comes to cross country skiing, unbroken snow is what Roger Damon likes. In addition to the Rankin property, he mentions other Danville locales, such as a field that parallel the road from Danville to North Danville. “In the late 1950s-early 1960s, the Danville Ski Tow was located back there” on Webster Hill, he noted.
One can park at the lookout area on Rt. 2 in Danville, a mile or so from the village, “and if you go across the street and follow the treeline, you’ll come into beautiful country. It’s open fields, and when you get to the good viewpoint, the Beatties [property owners] have a picnic table up there.
Damon has had the same Gresshoppa Finse skis for the last 40 years. “They’re absolutely traditional, no edges, you use wax for the snow – if the heels come up, I get nervous,” he said with a laugh. “I haven’t worn out the boots yet, but they’re getting close.”
That feeling of following one’s muse, making one’s own trails is incomparable, he said. “I’m a professional aviator, and the feeling of skiing, in the right circumstances, is so close to flying - the freeness, yet remaining attached. It’s so invigorating. I do it alone more often than not, or did.”
It motivates him to find places like a swath of land off of Rt. 2 coming out of Concord. “There’s been a lot of logging, and there’s an infinite variety of places that lead to spots that have been cut over, with good views,” he noted.
Damon’s Crossing, in Victory, is another gem of a place to ski, he added. “There’s a parking area, and starting out you come to an enormous flat area. You wouldn’t want to be there in summer, the water would be over your boot tops and it’s full of mosquitoes, but it’s a delight in the winter,” he said. He’s unsure if there is a family connection, he added.
Where there’s snow, Roger Damon will be there, and the more remote, the better he likes it. “If you’re willing to duck into the woods and make your own way for a little bit - like a winter road that is unplowed, although those are becoming scarce - but finding those places, I’ve always wanted to do more.”
VERMONT NORDIC LOCALES
Dashney Nordic Center, Dashney Rd., East Burke: skiburke.com/dashney-nordic-center
Caledonia Trail Collaborative (Rankin Trails): 560 Clark Rd., Danville – www.vmba.org/caledonia-trail-collaborative
Lyndon State Forest: New Boston Rd. – www.fpr.vermont.gov>lyndon-state-forest
Kingdom Trail Association: www.kingdomtrails.com – East Burke
Highland Lodge Ski Touring Center, Greensboro – www.highlandlodge.com
Craftsbury Outdoor Center: www.craftsbury.com
Beaver Brook Farm Ski Trails: www.bbftrails.com – Marshfield
Memphremagog Ski Touring Foundation: www.mfst.net – Newport
NorthWoods Stewardship Center: www.northwoodscenter.org – Charleston
Jay Community Recreational Center: jaycommunityrecreationalcentre@gmail.com – Cross Rd., Jay
Jay Peak Nordic Center: 802-327-2199
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Franconia Village XC Ski & Outdoor Recreation Center: 1172 Easton Rd, Franconia – franconiainn.com
Franconia Notch Recreation Trail: Nine-mile path through the notch – also popular with snowmobilers
Ski Hearth Farm, 392 Streeter Pond Rd., Sugar Hill
Sunset Hill House, Sugar Hill – www.thesunsethillhouse.com
Rocks Estate, Rt. 302, Bethlehem – www.therocks.org
Bretton Woods Nordic Center: Mt. Washington Hotel, Rt. 302 – www.brettonwoods.com
