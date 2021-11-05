The Northeast Kingdom and North Country have much to offer in the great outdoors throughout the winter, but the region can be just as fun indoors with offerings for the curious, creative and adventurous.
Cultural Institutions
At the top of almost every list for sites to see in the NEK is Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. The 130-year-old natural history museum features an impressive collection of animals, artifacts, tools and much more housed within a stone Victorian building on the National Historic Register. The museum also features visiting and temporary exhibits as well as Vermont’s only public planetarium. You will have to time your visit, though, as the museum typically shuts down for the better part of January, its traditional slow time, for maintenance, renovations and improvement projects. (www.fairbanksmuseum.org)
Just a stone’s throw to the south on St. Johnsbury’s Main Street from the Fairbanks Museum is St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. While the Athenaeum (150 years old in November) serves as the town’s public library, it features a large art gallery filled with a collection of Hudson River artists, genre paintings, and reproductions of Renaissance and Baroque masterworks. The most prominent of the paintings is the Domes of Yosemite, a nearly 10-foot by 15-foot oil painting by Albert Bierstadt depicting the famed California landscape. (www.stjathenaeum.org)
If historic libraries with unique features interest you, then consider heading north to Derby Line to visit the Haskell Free Library & Opera House. The Haskell is the cornerstone of two communities in two countries, as it was deliberately built between 1901 and 1904 on top of the US-Canada border with part of the building in Derby Line, Vermont, and the other in Standstead, Quebec. The facility typically hosts both library events downstairs and theater and performance events upstairs in the opera house. (haskellopera.com)
Arts & Entertainment
If performances pique your interest, then be sure to check in at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. Catamount is a multi-faceted arts organization featuring movie theaters, art galleries and as promoter and local ticketing venue for local performances. Catamount partners with local performance series and venues to offer world-class shows across the region. (www.catamountarts.org)
One of the newest performing arts centers in the area is the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, Vt. HCA offers a year-round schedule of events, performances and exhibits from a state-of-the-art facility that features a throw-back to a theater in the round. (highlandartsvt.org)
Across the Connecticut River, you will find the Tillotson Center in Colebrook, N.H. The Tilly, as it’s known, is a cultural heritage center, art gallery, and performance center. From the humble beginnings of a horse barn, the multi-purpose facility was renovated and expanded just over a decade ago and hosts installations from the Colebrook Area Historical Society and Connecticut River Artisans Group. (www.tillotsoncenter.org)
South in New Hampshire is the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, which similarly serves as a home for arts, film, music and culture in the North Country. A visit to the Colonial may have to be a shoulder-season visit, though, as it typically shuts down in the dead of winter. (bethlehemcolonial.org)
For the art lovers there is no shortage of places to visit, including MAC Center for the Arts, Newport, Vt. (maccenterforthearts.com); Grass Roots Art and Community Effort, Hardwick, Vt. (graceart.org); NEK Artisans Guild, St. Johnsbury (www.nekartisansguild.com); League of NH Craftsmen, Littleton, N.H. (nhcrafts.org); Gallery at Wren, Bethlhem, N.H. (www.wrenworks.org)
If a movie is your style, check out these theaters that operate throughout the winter:
St. Johnsbury - Star Theatre, www.stjaytheatre.com
St. Johnsbury - Catamount Arts, www.catamountarts.org
Newport - City Cinema, www.citycinemanewport.com
Lancaster - Rialto Theatre, www.lancasterrialto.com
Bethlehem - The Colonial Theatre, www.bethlehemcolonial.org
Finally, for the thrill-seekers who still want to be inside and warm during the winter, look no further than Jay Peak’s indoor Pump House Waterpark. The Pump House is a year-round, indoor water park with myriad water slides, a lazy river, flowrider surfing station, kids play area, deep water pool and more. Day passes are available to folks looking for a day trip. Jay Peak also features a movie theater and indoor climbing wall and recreation center open to the public. (jaypeakresort.com)
This is just a sampling of the many indoor attractions the area offers through the winter. Even more attractions are open in the spring, summer and fall for people looking for a repeat trip to the area.
