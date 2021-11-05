COVID-19 closed the rinks last winter.
Now they’re back.
So sharpen your blades, because Fenton Chester Arena and the Jay Peak Ice Haus will resume public skate sessions for the 2021-2022 winter season.
Located in Lyndonville, Fenton Chester Arena reopened this year through the efforts of non-profit, RINK Inc., with financial support from the town.
Public skate hours will be posted on its web site www.chesterarena.org
Costs are as follows:
• Adults / Students 12 & Older: $5
• Children 5 to 12 or Seniors (65 & older): $3
• Children under 4 & Military members: Free
• Skate Rentals: $3 per pair
FCA will also offer a family public skating season pass for $225, individual public skating season pass for $150, an individual 10-visit skating pass for $40, and a skate sharpening punch card (10 Sharpenings) for $40.
Meanwhile the Jay Peak Ice Haus is up and running.
Public skate times will vary depending on rink activity, including a full slate of youth hockey tournaments.
The Ice Haus web page lists a $6 admission for both public skate (non-guests) and stick-and-puck sessions, with free admission for children 3 and under.
Under stick and puck, the Ice Haus also lists the following fees: $7 for skate sharpening, $6 for skate rental and $3 each for stick and helmet rental.
For more information and updated scheduling visit jaypeakresort.com.
In addition to the indoor rinks, there are traditionally plenty of outdoor options. So keep your eyes open for community rink updates in various North Country and Northeast Kingdom towns as the natural ice season approaches.
