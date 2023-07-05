‘Wizard Of Oz: Youth Edition’ Plays July 13-16 at Vermont Children’s Theater

It’s not made of yellow brick, but it leads to a magical place: the Vermont Children’s Theater barn, where the middle school cast will perform “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” July 13-16.
Over 40 fifth through eighth graders will present this classic tale on Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15, at 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16. The barn is on Darling Hill Road in Lyndonville.
Local middle school students have spent weeks working to bring L. Frank Baum’s story to life. This stage adaptation features the timeless songs of Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg from the familiar 1939 film, and follows Dorothy - and her little dog, too - on a journey through the magical Land of Oz. While trying to find her way home, Dorothy meets all kinds of characters, including witches, munchkins, talking trees, winged monkeys, and three special friends: the Scarecrow, who hopes for a brain; the Tin Man, who hopes for a heart; and the Lion, who hopes for courage.
Co-directors Michael Lamontagne and Crenshaw Lindholm are VCT alumni. Dave Tisdell is back to work in the pit with middle schoolers. In addition, VCT alumna Irie Campbell, a musical theater student at Florida Southern College, is assisting with choreography, and Ainsley Wells, also a VCT alumna, is painting sets and props.
Lamontagne says this show was chosen not only for the amazing music, but also to give the cast a chance to participate in such a popular story. “The original film lives in the imagination of kids and is deeply nostalgic for adults, too,” he noted. “We hope that the show pays tribute to [previous] versions of the story while also bringing some new twists and surprises they might not expect.”
“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Whitmark LLC.
Munchkin cast members (from left to right: Lenore Steen, Reese Mulligan, Phoenix Newell, and Ellie Melen) are ready to welcome you to Munchkinland for their performances of Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition at the Vermont Children’s Theater barn on July 13-16, 2023.
