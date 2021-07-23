HAVERHILL, N.H. — As part of its Summer Speaker Series, Haverhill Historical Society is offering “Votes for Women: A History of the Suffrage Movement,” presented by Liz Tentarelli of Newbury, N.H. on Tuesday July 27 at 7 p.m. at Alumni Hall, 75 Court St. in Haverhill Corner.
This event was postponed from last year, which was the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
The campaign for women’s right to vote was a long one, from the 1848 Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y. to ratification of the 19th amendment in 1920. Who were the key players in New Hampshire and the nation? What issues and obstacles did they face? How did suffragists benefit from World War I in the final push for passage of the women’s suffrage amendment? Who was left out when women got the right to vote?
Using historic photos and documents, Tentarelli will describe the journey. She is president of the League of Women Voters NH, a non-partisan organization that is the direct descendant of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
Liz Tentarelli had a career spanning over 30 years teaching high school and college students, including 19 years at Merrimack College in North Andover, MA. She has presented courses on the issues surrounding female incarceration through Adventures in Learning (Colby-Sawyer College), and in Concord and Manchester.
She was appointed in 2015 by N.H. Gov. Maggie Hassan to serve on the Citizens Advisory Board to the NH Correctional Facility for Women. In 2016 she joined the board of the NH Library Trustees Association, where she now serves on the Education Committee.
For more information contact Roger Warren 603 787-2446 or wroger825@gmail.com.
