Works Of Beloved Artist Jenny Green On Display At NEKAG

ST. JOHNSBURY — The life and art of Jenny Green (1935-2020) is being celebrated in a joyous retrospective, “Celebrating Jenny,” running through July 24 at Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St.
Beloved friend of the arts, Green was a skilled and perceptive visual artist. Deeply curious and playful, she maintained a lifelong engagement with color, texture, materials and ideas. Her oeuvre included fiber arts, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and book arts.
Influenced by mid-century visual culture, Green’s bold exploration of color is evident in her early textiles. Later her fiber skills broadened in palette and process as she became involved in creating her own yarns for weaving. This included raising sheep, and processing the wool, creating her own colors with natural dyes.
Jenny Green was deeply connected to the land, flora and fauna. This love is reflected in her paintings, mainly working in watercolor, she painted plein-air, from visual reference, memory and her sketches. She drew inspiration from just outside her home, to the US western deserts and travels to Oman and Jordan.
Her last collection of paintings focused on arid landscapes and geology, as in Arid Lands, her exhibition in 2017 at the Artisans Guild. She was fascinated by the land itself, of contours created by time and weather, of what lies beneath and within.
With time, Green’s work became more conceptual and poetic. She began creating art books, a form where she was able to express her concerns about global, local and personal issues. In these intimate works, the personal is political and her voice remains loud and clear.
Always, there was no place nearer or dearer, among family and friends than in the Northeast Kingdom, in the beauty above and beneath the earth. Jenny lived in an old farmhouse in the Northeast Kingdom, where she raised four children, a few sheep and a bunch of chickens.
In her personal statement for one of her works, Arid Lands, she wrote, “It has been a wonderfully rewarding journey of discovery—about the medium and about myself. This work is about the power of images to speak of and to the deeper spaces within us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.