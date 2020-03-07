Winding up the season of this winter’s Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series, the March 14 show will feature a newly formed group calling themselves “D.R.S.”
Made up of three friends who love sharing their music- Steve Noyes, well known as the host of North Country Community Radio’s “Black Beans and Rice” radio show will be playing the guitar, harmonica and singing, Rick Simmons on percussion and vocals, and Dave Saikin on the bass and vocals as well. They draw their tunes from blues, rock-n-roll, folk, and a host of other styles. Given their wide range of musical style they appeal to a diverse audience and encourage others to sing along to their favorite tunes.
This will be the final show of the season at the monthly music series. The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series began in 2012 as a way to encourage and promote local musicians and to offer fun community gatherings.
Organizers are always interested in finding new artists who would like to share their talents. If you are interested in playing a show in the future, contact coordinator Suzan Shute at 802-695-1305.
This show featuring “D.R.S.” will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Guildhall at the town hall, which is called the Guild Hall. Located at 13 Courthouse Drive the building is easy to find on the common of the town, right off of Vermont’s Route 102. Donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds from the series are donated at the end of the season to a local charity.
