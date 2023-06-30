BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The opening reception of A Dream of the Hills, the newest exhibition in the Gallery at WREN, will be held Saturday, July 1 from 5-7 p.m.
The exhibit highlights work from three New Hampshire artists. Rebecca M. Fullerton, a painter working in the realist and impressionist traditions, and Hanna Lucy, working in colored pencil and ink, celebrate the landscapes of the White Mountain region; while Jeffery Cooper, a wood sculptor and member of the New Hampshire Furniture Masters, brings the natural world to his pieces. The title of the show is taken from My Mountain by Lucy Larcom, a New England poet active in the 1800s who spent much time in the White Mountains.
Rebecca M. Fullerton’s passion for the forests and mountains of New England, particularly the White Mountains, is evident in her oil and watercolor paintings. When not painting the region’s wild scenery, or working as the archivist for the Appalachian Mountain Club, Fullerton is probably hiking, running on a trail, or out on a lake or river in a kayak. The grandeur of alpine summits, the intricacy of intertwining limbs in the deep woods, and sparkle of rushing water in a mountain stream inspire and inform her painting practice.
Outdoor adventure and creative pursuits have grounded and inspired Hanna Lucy for as long as she can remember. Working in colored pencil and ink for their packability and ease of use on backcountry trips, Lucy creates art to express the overwhelming beauty and sense of belonging she finds in the natural world.
After more than four decades working and creating in the field, Jeffery Cooper brings a background in furniture-making to the world of wood sculpture, creating functional art in his highly unique style with quality woodworking techniques. Cooper’s focus is creating pieces that truly enhance the quality of life of all that encounter them.
A Dream of the Hills is on view through August 27 in the Gallery at WREN. All are welcome at the opening reception. The Gallery is open on Main Street Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
