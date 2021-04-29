WREN Exhibit Features Works of Ann Saunderson and Pam Tarbell

BETHLEHEM — “COLOR!” is making its springtime debut in the North Country at the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN).
Featuring the exuberant, captivating artwork of painters Ann Saunderson and Pam Tarbell, “COLOR!” will be on display in the Gallery at WREN May 7-June 28.
As new WREN members and longtime established artists, both Saunderson and Tarbell are poised to make a visual splash in the newly-renovated Gallery at WREN. Through expansive color palettes and abstract, complex patterns, “COLOR!” serves as a thematic, welcome compliment to the changing seasons.
In her role as one half of the exhibiting artists in this bimonthly gallery show, artist Ann Saunderson excels at fusing bold hues with unexpected shapes. In addition to her artist residencies at the Kimball Jenkins Estate in Concord, N.H. and Canterbury (NH) Shaker Village, NH, Saunderson’s dynamic work has been exhibited in a multitude of gallery shows across New Hampshire and New England.
Saunderson is “curious about materials, ideas, and methods”, and in this exhibit, explores her ever-changing view of the world through vibrant swathes of color that defy expectation and boundaries. Saunderson’s process is one that lends itself to flexibility, with the painter noting that “I don’t have a ‘creed’…I tend to work in a series. One piece leads to the next…naturally. When I run out of one series, it often leads me to the next.” Seen side by side, Saunderson’s pieces offer an intuitive reflection of her curiosity about “relationships, the natural word, [and] the political climate.”
As the second painter featured in “COLOR!”, Pam Tarbell also brings a wealth of experience and artistry to her half of the gallery space. Her prolific career spans numerous solo exhibits throughout New England, and her work has also appeared as part of the United States Art in Embassies program in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso.
Reflecting on the theme of color, Tarbell notes that just “[a]s a musician strives for a variety of vibrations in sound, my goal is creating visual color vibrations.” These vibrations are seen throughout Tarbell’s body of work, each piece filled with “complex compositions and color combinations” that reflect her admiration for the paintings and philosophy of Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky. “Kadinsky said ‘[c]olor provokes a psychic vibration… [it] hides a power still unknown but real, which acts upon every part of the human body.”
All are invited to experience the psychic vibrations of this bright, beautiful, visual feast.
Arts at the Adair: As part of the ongoing “Arts at the Adair” initiative, select pieces from the “COLOR!” exhibition will also be on display in the sitting room of the Adair Country Inn & Restaurant in Bethlehem in May and June. WREN’s partnership encourages guests of the Adair to connect with the local arts community while also enjoying the amenities of a landmark historic inn.
In lieu of a traditional First Friday opening, the Gallery at WREN will be hosting a virtual artist opening via Zoom Friday, May 7. Event details, as well as a digital look book for “COLOR!” can be found at wrenworks.org/gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.