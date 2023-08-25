BETHLEHEM, N.H. — An opening reception is set for Friday, September 1, 5-7 p.m. for the opening reception of Signs of Life, the newest exhibition in the Gallery at WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network).
Featuring oil paintings by artist Elaine Farmer, handcrafted jewelry by metalsmith Lucy Golden, and new work from photographer Douglas Weisman, this exhibition celebrates each artists’ unique relationship with their environs.
Elaine Farmer has always experienced a deep connection to the natural world, and enjoys taking part in translating nature’s magnificence to canvas. Landscapes have been her passion for as long as she can remember; the earth’s shapes, textures, and lighting offer an endless source of subjects and challenges.
Farmer’s current body of work focuses on quiet landscapes near home and far beyond. Painting en plein air as often as possible, she blends traditional realism with a contemporary impressionistic feeling, capturing the essence of her inspiration.
“I am fascinated by the vast variety of life forms that surrounds us,” Golden says. “It is miraculous that a random pile of recycled atoms can achieve order and then incorporate an energy that enables it to function in a species-specific manner. And this then goes multiple steps further, allowing individual life forms to thrive and interact, and to have distinct places in communities and ultimately in an interconnected web of ecosystems that comprise the tangled yet ordered, lovely mess which is life on Earth.” Golden’s work is inspired by this fascination, and by the varying ways organisms leave evidence of their lives, from ancient petroglyphs to egg shells resting in the grass beneath a nest.
As a photographer Douglas Weisman tends to visualize the world around him in individual images. Composing frames in his head wherever he goes, Douglas evaluates light, shadow, and contrast. “Our natural world is changing all the time,” says Douglas, “and through my lens I’ve tried to capture a moment in time, allowing the viewer to get really close to observe the textures, the intricacies, and wonder that one could so easily miss.” Douglas’s recent work features slices of life from the 150th Lancaster Fair paired with still moments from his daily walks.
Signs of Life is on view September 1-October 29 in the Gallery at WREN, located at 2011 Main Street. All are welcome at the September 1 reception to meet the artists and mingle with the North Country arts community.
