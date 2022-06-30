Kick Off Your July 4th Weekend by Celebrating the Arts With WREN!
BETHLEHEM, N.H. — WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) is throwing a Summer Block Party on Friday, July 1, from 3-7 p.m., to mark the opening of Lifecycles, the new exhibition in the Gallery at WREN, featuring metalsmith Lucy Golden and landscape painter Michele Johnsen.
Both artists use their work to explore the mysteries of the natural world, from the complex communication between trees to the intricate and delicate life cycles of native insects.
As an avid naturalist, longtime jewelry maker Lucy Golden feels fortunate to be able to explore her interests in her work. Whether it is mushrooms, insects, wildflowers, or birds, she draws her inspiration from the wildlife that thrives in our midst.
“I see the world through the lens of a line from a favorite Rebecca Solnit essay, Letter to a Young Climate Activist on the First Day of the New Decade,” says Golden. “Solnit writes ‘life wants to live.’ It’s such a simple explanation, but captures the common ground that all living things share, from single cell organisms to the complexity that is homo sapiens. It opens the door to just how miraculous life is…This work is a tribute to the life that surrounds us in its various forms and their stages.”
Michele Johnsen has spent a lifetime as an artist and maker. Outside of her personal practice, she taught art for 15 years in the Colebrook School System, and in January 2017, received a Master of Fine Art from New Hampshire Institute of Art. Johnsen retired from teaching in 2020 to devote herself fully to her artistic practice.
“I’m fascinated by the human-like qualities displayed by trees,” she explains of her work in Lifecycles, “such as the inclination to protect, nourish and cooperate with the trees and plants around them. This new body of work continues to explore the relationship between the over- and understory as it applies to the natural world.”
The block party starts at 3 p.m. in WREN’s Pocket Park, featuring pop-ups from WREN vendors and members. The exhibition’s opening reception is from 5-7 p.m., and will be on view through Sunday, Aug. 28. The Gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
