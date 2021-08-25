A new exhibition, Just Be Outdoors, is part of this weekend’s events at WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network), which is also hosting a reception for the exhibit at 5 p.m. Saturday. A block party is also scheduled at WREN’s 2011 Main St. address.
New Hampshire’s lakes and mountains inspire in Just Be Outdoors. Oils on canvas by contemporary impressionist Linda Gray speak to painterly photographs by Randy Roos. Just Be Outdoors marries sublime mountaintop vistas with quiet lakeside moments, embodying the natural splendor of New Hampshire. Visitors are invited to meet the artists, catch up with friends, and view the works.
Linda Gray began painting intensively in 2006, inspired by artists such as the Canadian Group of Seven, Emily Carr, Edward Hopper and Fairfield Porter. She paints en plein air in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and Lakes Region, off the coast of Maine, and in her studio from photos, imagination, and memory.
Nature photographer Randy Roos focuses more on landscapes than any other subject. He sees photography as a complement to his work as a musician, which he has always approached visually. Roos uses photography to capture the moments and conditions few experience, often hiking long distances over several days, setting up in the dark and waiting for the perfect combination of elements.
Block Party: WREN’s Pocket Park will feature vendors and partners. It’s scheduled from 3-7 p.m.
