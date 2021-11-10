BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) premieres its new exhibition, “Elements: Art & Holiday Gifts,” in the Gallery at WREN on Nov. 12.
WREN features its artists and artisans in this member exhibition. The walls of the gallery feature work by 20 artists, while down the center of the room shines a 22-foot-long table set for a holiday feast, decorated with work by more than 15 artists and artisans. In this exhibition, “all forms of creative expression are celebrated, from pottery to painting, soapmaking to printmaking, hand-crafted jewelry to hand-made wood wares,” said WREN Marketing & Operations Manager Scarlett Moberly.
WREN will mark the occasion of the opening of “Elements: Art & Holiday Gifts” with a reception extending from the gallery, through the store, and out to WREN’s Pocket Park. The Bitchin’ Kitchen food truck will be on hand while gallery-goers can gather by the bonfire, sip mulled wine, and kick off the holiday season.
“Elements: Art & Holiday Gifts” runs through Jan. 2, 2022. The tablescape portion will remain on view only through Dec. 2, 2021 so that on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, WREN may host holiday pop-ups in the gallery, where participating WREN vendors will introduce special seasonal products.
“Each element of this exhibition provides ample opportunity for thoughtful gift-giving of handmade work by local artists and artisans, sure to delight both the receiver and the giver,” Moberly noted. “Supporting WREN and our artist and artisans helps to support our local economy, and what better gift is there than the spirit of community?”
