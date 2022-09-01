WREN Plans Labor Day Block Party, Exhibit Opening

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) is hosting a block party Saturday, Sept. 3 from 3-7 p.m., to celebrate the opening of a new exhibition, Wild Eternal, which features paintings by Rosemary Conroy and sculpture by Valery Mahuchy.
Starting at 3 p.m., WREN’s Pocket Park will have pop-ups featuring WREN members and vendors with local art, handmade home goods, and more. The Pond Peeps will be playing bluegrass and folk, and North Country Community Radio will broadcast live from the event. The opening reception of Wild Eternal then gets underway at 4.
Both artists featured in Wild Eternal use their work to communicate their reverence for all those who share our world, whether animal, human, or other.
Rosemary Conroy’s vibrant large-scale animal paintings honor the beings who share our world and acknowledge our common bond.
“Part of my journey as an artist has been to connect deeply with my painting subjects,” she says. “I want to understand these beings as much as possible and on many levels. Whether bears, owls or whales, I want to know their habitats, their micro and macro movements, and to have felt some of their essential energy. The pieces in this show are my attempt to show what I have learned so far – the beauty, wonder and mystery inherent in these wild creatures.”
Belarus-born Valery Mahuchy uses the language of sculpture to explore the eternity of the universe through the lens of feminine, animal, and abstract forms.
“I work with different materials,” says Mahuchy. “Each has its own language of expression for the intended subject. The size and color of the stone – whether alabaster, marble or another – sets its composition and solution, sometimes resulting in an unexpected transformation of the form. Dialogue with each material is always intriguing, a constant search, and a new surprise or mystery always awaits.”
Wild Eternal will be on view from Sept. 3-Oct. 30.
WREN is a nonprofit organization providing classes, workshops, community workspace, networking and events to support better lives and livelihoods, access to markets, and rural economic development in the North Country. Its programs are funded in part by the NH CDFA CDBG Program, a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, and the NH State Council on the Arts Public Value Partnership Grant.
