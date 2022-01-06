BETHLEHEM, NH — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) premieres EMERGING, an exhibition of student art from local high schools in the Gallery at WREN on Jan. 14.
EMERGING highlights the young talent in the North Country, featuring the work of over 20 students from Littleton and Profile high schools. There will be drawings, paintings, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media work representing the diverse styles and artistic inclinations of our community’s student artists.
“The students at Profile are excited about the opportunity to show their work in the community,” said Profile School art teacher, Thea Dow. “The North Country has always been a great support for the arts within our schools and our community. We hope all enjoy the show!”
WREN will mark the occasion with a Jan. 14 reception from 4-6 p.m. The public is welcome to join WREN in celebrating these student artists.
“I enjoy art because it gives me the opportunity to allow my imagination to run free,” said LHS student Angela D’Orazio. “The amount of possibilities a person can have with art is infinite.”
EMERGING will be on view through Sunday, Jan. 30. The Gallery is open during WREN’s regular hours, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
