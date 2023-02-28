WREN Printmaking Exhibit Features Four Female Artists

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — This Saturday marks the opening of “Women in Print: Four Printmakers,” the latest exhibition in the Gallery at WREN. For this show, four New Hampshire printmakers share their reverence for the natural world through various techniques and four distinct styles.
Rachel O’Meara: Primarily self-taught, O’Meara has been engaged with art-making for over 35 years. Woodcut and linocut printmaking and oil painting are her primary media, but she has been known to dabble in watercolor and always has pencil and paper at the ready. “The wild force of Inspiration descends from without, wells up from within,” she says. “Its spark could be anything seen, dreamt or remembered. Art distills this spark to form. Linocut and woodblock printing have offered a way to simplify and hone my visions.”
Kathie Lovell: Lovett works in the spirit and inspiration of the White Mountains. With a BA in art history, an MFA in painting, and a long independent bookstore ownership behind her, “Printing is my newest media, and it feels like a bit of magic,” she says. “ An image traveling across space and time from plate to paper remains mysterious. With each print I am surprised by unexpected details.”
Kelly Slater: A self-taught artist who specializes in Northeastern landscape, Slater’s particular obsession is trees - most recently old-growth trees. Her art ranges from woodblock prints and drypoint engraving to painterly monotypes and mixed media collages. Slater’s goal is to produce environmentally-sustainable artwork with a strong, dreamlike intensity that hints at a powerful world within and behind the visible world.
Pam Smith: An avid gardener, Smith’s inspiration comes from the natural beauty all around us. Her work ranges from botanical prints to whimsical collages, and combines traditional printmaking, painting and mixed media. “The inspiration for the work in this exhibition is my winter garden,” she says, “and the flora and fauna of New England.”
“Women in Print: Four Printmakers” will be on view March 4-April 30 in the Gallery at WREN, 2013 Main St., Bethlehem, N.H. The opening reception will be Saturday, from 5-7 p.m., and will also feature the debut of zines made by local middle schoolers over February vacation, from 4-5 p.m.
