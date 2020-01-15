Catamount Arts and KCP Presents are thrilled to host a spectacular, exhilarating display of virtuosity and endurance, Yamato: The Drummers of Japan, on Thursday, January 30, at Lyndon Institute Auditorium in Lyndon Center. “A genuine theatrical experience,” raves the Times of London, “delivered with balletic grace and infectious humor!”
Founded in 1993 by Masa Ogawa in Nara, “the land of Yamato,” and the birthplace of Japanese culture, Yamato travels all over the world with Japan’s traditional Wadaiko drums. Yamato’s dazzling performers put their very souls into their instruments, stirring the hearts of people the whole world over.
In the village of Asuka, a place with more than a thousand years of history and culture, Yamato seeks evolved expression with Wadaiko as its backbone. They think of the sound of the drums – made of animal skin and ancient trees, some of which are more than 400 years old – as a pulse or heartbeat (Shin-on), the center of life and the source of power which pulsates within the human body.
Like the strong and sturdy heartbeats of a distance runner commanding his body’s full potential, Yamato harnesses the energy of life, enveloping the audience and performers in a single resounding rhythm. What one feels when surrounded by the sound of Wadaiko, brought out by these highly trained performers, is what the Japanese call “Tamashy”, translated as soul, spirit, and psyche – the basic elements of life. Invisible, intangible, but nevertheless irresistible, the pulse, delivered from antiquity, will resonate within all the bodies gathered at any given performance.
This past season marked Yamato’s 26th anniversary, celebrating over 4,000 performances in 54 countries, bringing their enthusiasm to over 8 million fans young and old. Audience spirits are lifted to new levels with Yamato’s infectious sense of joy and entertainment. For Yamato’s drummers, every encounter with an audience is a unique and precious experience, an opportunity to unite performers and spectators in a single majestic heartbeat. The show promises to exhilarate audiences of all ages.
For tickets to see Yamato: The Drummers of Japan at Lyndon Institute Auditorium on Thursday, January 30th, or to learn about other upcoming KCP Presents shows, call 748-2600 or visit www.kcppresents.org.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts and the Vermont Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.