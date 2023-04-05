Yamoto Drums Coming To Lyndon April 16

ST. JOHNSBURY — KCP Presents and Catamount Arts have announced the Yamato Drummers of Japan, at the Lyndon Institute Auditorium, Sunday, April 16, at 7 p.m.
Precision-trained, tireless performers, the Yamato Drummers play with athleticism, reverence, and soul-stirring power that resonates with audiences long after the last beat has been struck.
Yamato was founded by Masa Ogawa in 1993 in Nara, ‘the land of Yamato,” which is said to be the birthplace of Japanese culture. Presently based in Asuka Village, Nara Prefecture, Yamato travels all over the word with Japan’s traditional Wadaiko drums, putting its very soul into the unusual instruments.
In the village of Asuka, a place with more than a thousand years of history and culture, Yamato seeks new expression with Wadaiko as its backbone. They liken the sound of the drums - made of animal skin and ancient trees, some of which are more than 400 years old - to a pulse or heartbeat, the center of life and the source of power pulsating within the human body.
What one feels when surrounded by the sound of Wadaiko, brought out by these highly-trained performers, is what the Japanese call “Tamashy,” translated as soul, spirit, and psyche - the basic elements of life. It is something which is invisible and intangible but whose existence is certainly felt. The pulse, carried down from antiquity, will resonate within all the bodies gathered at any given performance.
“A genuinely theatrical experience,” raves the London Times, “delivered with balletic grace and infectious humor.”
The KCP Presents series is produced by Catamount Arts in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by Passumpsic Bank, The Autosaver, St. Johnsbury Academy, Kingdom Taproom and Table, Dover Ford, Jake and Cathie Wheeler, Moose River Lake and Lodge, WSTJ, Vermont Public, Vermont Broadcast Associates, Seven Days, the Point, and with grant funding from the Vermont Arts Council and the New England Foundation for the Arts.
