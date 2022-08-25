York Meeting House Sets Bassoon/Percussion Concert

LYNDON — Rachael Elliott, bassoonist, and percussionist, Thomas Kozumplik, will perform a duet at York Street Meeting House on Friday Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Elliott, a native of Lyndon, is a versatile performer who is active in classical, new music, improvised and rock/pop settings. She is a founding member of the genre-bending new music group, Clogs, with whom she has recorded five acclaimed albums and appeared throughout the United States, Europe and Australia. She is principal bassoonist of the Burlington Chamber Orchestra and a substitute bassoonist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Elliott was previously principal bassoonist and bassoon soloist with the Collegium Musicum in Juelich, Germany. She received bassoon performance degrees from the Manhattan School of Music and the Yale School of Music.
Kozumplik is involved with a wide range of music as a creator, producer, collaborator, and freelancer. He co-founded the art/improv group Clogs, artist-owned record label Music Starts From Silence, and was a member of the Yale Percussion Group, the Robert Hohner Percussion Ensemble, the Ron Parmentier Trio, and Uncle Jimmy’s Dirty Basement. His performances have been called “dazzling throughout” (Mojo, UK), “sublime” (Pitchfork, USA), “smart and engaging” (New York Times), and “the hit for me” (composer Terry Riley via the New York Times).
