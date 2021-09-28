York Street Meeting House Featuring COVID Clarinet Quartet

In 2020, as COVID raged, the St Johnsbury Town Band canceled its summer rehearsal and concert season, but clarinetist Ron Ducham, with an impressive library of clarinet music, was determined to use it. He recruited three other clarinet players, and the Quartet rehearsed last summer in public parks. Ron returned to Florida for the winter, promising the group would continue—and would give a performance in 2021.
The Quartet did resume and will perform at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.
Owing to its formation in the shadow of the pandemic, it took the name Covid Clarinet Quartet, an oddly positive result of the terrible virus. The group has a special sound quality because it includes three B-flat clarinets and a bass clarinet.
The Quartet will play a mixed program including several classical works, a polka, a tango and a rag, as well as British folk songs, a swing tune and several comical pieces. For one number the bass clarinet player will change to the B-flat clarinet in a featured performance, accompanied by the other three B-flat players.
Ron Ducham (B-flat clarinet), a retired dentist, native of Lyndonville and founder of the Quartet, will introduce each selection, giving audience members background of interest. Ron has played in the Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury town bands, as well as a number of other bands here and in Florida.
Sue Gallagher (B-flat clarinet), resident of Lyndon, is active and influential force in the area’s civic activities. She stabilized the Quartet by arranging use of the York Street Meeting House for rehearsals and this performance. Sue has played in the Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury Town Bands for many years.
Joan Mead (B-flat clarinet), resident of Monroe, is a retired university professor and former college Dean. Joan plays in the St. Johnsbury Town Band and a number of other local groups.
Billie Winter (B-flat and bass clarinets), resident of Waterford, has her veterinary practice in Littleton. She has played in the Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury town bands and a number of other local groups.
The York Street Meeting House is located at 153 York St. in Lyndon.
