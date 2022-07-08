York Street Meeting House Hosts Heliand July 22

LYNDON CENTER — Heliand’s 15th-anniversary season draws to a close with a program for oboe, bassoon and piano called “Cool of the Day.” It will be performed July 22 at the York Meeting House in Lyndon Center.
Heliand combines music of Franz Josef Haydn, Jenni Brandon, Padma Newsom, Clemence de Grandval, and Chick Corea. They also present the world premiere of “Nuts,” a piece commissioned by Heliand from composer Molly Leach. The program title was inspired by the song “Now is the Cool of the Day” by Jean Ritchie, which the trio will be singing in an arrangement by Moira Smiley.
Pianist Cynthia Huard, oboist Katie Oprea, and bassoonist Rachael Elliott will be joined by guest artist Thomas Kozumplik, percussion. Kozumplik is involved with a wide range of music as creator, producer, collaborator, and freelancer. He co-founded the art/improv group Clogs, artist-owned record label Music Starts From Silence, and was a member of the Yale Percussion Group, the Robert Hohner Percussion Ensemble, the Ron Parmentier Trio, and Uncle Jimmy’s Dirty Basement. His performances have been called “dazzling throughout” (Mojo, UK), “sublime” (Pitchfork, USA), “smart and engaging” (New York Times), and “the hit for me” (composer Terry Riley via the New York Times).
Heliand and Kozumplik will be performing July 23 in South Pomfret, and July 24 in Rochester. For more information, or links to tickets, please visit heliand.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.