York Street Meeting House To Host Fellow Pynins

LYNDON — Contemporary folk duo Fellow Pynins plays July 8 at the York Street Meeting House. Showtime is 7 p.m.
Described by NPR’s Bob Boilen as “folk music with a touch of whimsy,” Fellow Pynin’s live show “promises an enchanting escapade of equal parts mirth and woe” as the duo, equipped with claw-hammer banjo, Irish bouzouki, mandolin, and acoustic guitar, presents a charming program of originals and reworked traditional ballads.
Based in Ashland, OR, Fellow Pynins is Dani Aubert (claw-hammer banjo, bouzouki) and solo artist Ian George (guitar, mandolin). They’ve appeared at the Cambridge Folk Festival, Wilderness Festival, Omagh Bluegrass Festival, and sold-out dates in Ireland.
Boilen called Fellow Pynins one of the best Tiny Desk submissions in 2019, the same year they won the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Duet competition. Their latest album, “Lady Mondegreen,” released while the duo showcased at the 2022 Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City, was recorded live over 10 days in December, 2021, and features songs they learned while traveling Europe in a camper van.
“An exquisitely harmonised treasure trove of imaginatively reinterpreted, historically significantly acoustic music,” Songlines raves of the album. Fellow Pynins’ keen harmonies, adventurous arrangements, and masterful instrumentation are in abundance on the new album, described by Paul McGee of Lonesome Highway as one of the year’s best.
“Fellow Pynins will transport you into their haunting and beguiling world of love tales and spine-tingling harmonies,” says Lisa Dunn for the BBC. “They’ll have you traveling far and wide to see them again.”
York Street Meeting House, located in a refurbished church known for its beautiful acoustics, is a perfect venue for Fellow Pynin’s bucolic harmonies and gorgeous songcraft. July 8 is the duo’s last New England date before heading back west.
For more information or to secure advance tickets to see Fellow Pynins, visit catamountarts.org.
