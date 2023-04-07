Youth Artists Shine In Art In Bloom Event

HARDWICK — On Tuesday, April 4, Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union (OSSU) hosted its inaugural “OSSU Art in Bloom” fine and performing arts show at the Highland Center for the Arts (HCA) in Greensboro. The showcase featured works of visual art created by 4th-12th grade students from across the supervisory union; performances by combined bands and choirs from the Hazen Union and Craftsbury Schools music departments; and a short theater performance by Craftsbury drama students.
About 200 students in grades 4-6 attended an afternoon offering, and students, families, staff, and members of the local community enjoyed an evening performance and showcase. In addition, the Hazen Union National Art Honor Society hosted a fundraiser for the student organization newly-formed this school year.
“It was so inspiring to see our art and music students performing at the event. Our children really suffered a lack of exposure to the arts during the COVID pandemic. It was great to see such a strong return, superintendent Dr. David Baker said. “Our goal over the next couple of years is to build a strong arts program in our supervisory union. It is just good for everyone!”
“This was a wonderful, exciting event that provided our community an outstanding venue to showcase student artwork and musical accomplishments,” added Cynthia Camber, visual art teacher at Hazen Union School. “The gallery walls at Highland Center for the Arts continue to dazzle community members with a wide range of student art through April 16.”
The visual arts exhibit featuring over 800 pieces of art will remain on display in the HCA Gallery for public viewing through Sunday, April 16 (some pieces may be removed prior to this date for exhibit in other shows). Information can be found on the Highland Center for the Arts website at https://highlandartsvt.org.
