Youth Artists Shine In Art In Bloom Event
HARDWICK — On Tuesday, April 4, Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union (OSSU) hosted its inaugural “OSSU Art in Bloom” fine and performing arts show at the Highland Center for the Arts (HCA) in Greensboro. The showcase featured works of visual art created by 4th-12th grade students from across the supervisory union; performances by combined bands and choirs from the Hazen Union and Craftsbury Schools music departments; and a short theater performance by Craftsbury drama students.

