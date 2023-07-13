Youth Program Begins At The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village
Museum Youth Program volunteers Byron Doyle, Liam Wood and Tilly Veysey are pictured at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village. (Courtesy photo)

BROWNINGTON — Three local middle schoolers are working at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village this summer. Byron Doyle, 12, of Coventry; Tilly Veysey, 13, of Irasburg, and Liam Wood, 13, of Derby each work 10 hours per week doing a wide variety of tasks as part of a pilot program, the Museum Youth Program.

