Youth Program Begins At The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village

BROWNINGTON — Three local middle schoolers are working at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village this summer. Byron Doyle, 12, of Coventry; Tilly Veysey, 13, of Irasburg, and Liam Wood, 13, of Derby each work 10 hours per week doing a wide variety of tasks as part of a pilot program, the Museum Youth Program.
All three middle schoolers help the volunteer buildings and grounds work group on Wednesdays, including caring for the Giving Garden, making minor repairs on the eight buildings onsite, planting and maintaining trees, cleaning up dead and dying trees, and more.
The remainder of the teens’ week is spent working in areas of the organization’s functions that interest each of them most:
Liam Wood works to help coordinate public events at the Old Stone House, including Independence Day, Old Stone House Day and the Twilight Stars Party. His tasks vary from setting up tents, tables and chairs to helping coordinate spaces, vendors and schedules. In his free time, Liam plays a variety of sports, soccer being his favorite. At the museum this summer, Liam is enjoying working outdoors with his hands. He enjoys using all sorts of tools. “I am interested in learning about all of the different tools people used in Alexander Twilight’s time.”
Byron Doyle is aiding the museum’s Collection team. He is helping to develop a new exhibit in the Mitchell Agricultural Barn, especially focussing on exhibition methods that appeal to young people like him. Other tasks Byron will take on are organizing collections in storage spaces around campus. He enjoys taking care of his five chickens, doing hand crafts such as woodworking and blacksmithing as well as exploring the outdoors. “I enjoy exploring history at the Old Stone House Museum,” he explains.
Tilly Veysey has chosen to focus on the hospitality aspects of the organization’s work. She helps facilitate requests to stay from guests who visit through Harvest Host, HipCamp and Airbnb. When available, she greets guests and orients them for their stay. Other tasks include helping create social media content and working with Backroads Bike Tours when they lunch onsite. “I wanted to work at the Old Stone House Museum this summer because I am interested in learning more about how everything works in a nonprofit,” she noted.
The Museum Youth program is in its first year ever at the Old Stone House. Tilly, Liam and Byron were already familiar with the museum before taking their posts on staff this summer.
“These three make the perfect pilot group for this new program,” says museum director Molly Veysey. “We’ll use our collective experience this summer to make the program even better for next year’s middle schoolers who may be new to the Old Stone House. “We feel that this program and programs like this are important. As kids explore the opportunities of their futures, we want them to know that nonprofit and museum fields are worth considering.”
The Museum Youth Program is funded by the Vermont Community Foundation’s NEK Fund. For more information about the program, contact Veysey at director@oldstonehousemuseum.org. The museum staff welcomes all incoming 7th and 8th graders to apply.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is located in the Brownington Historic District just off Hinman Settler’s Road. The museum is open mid-May to mid-October, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
