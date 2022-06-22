ST. JOHNSBURY — Partners Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts are bringing an all-new take on their #Getdowntown performance series to St. Johnsbury again this summer. St. J Final Fridays will bring a street fair and nightlife feel to Railroad St. on the final Friday evenings of June 24, July 29, and Aug. 26.
At 4 p.m. on each date, Railroad St. will close to motorized vehicles and become a place brimming with summertime life and energy, with interactive live art demonstrations, family fun activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, tasty treats, a beer garden, and more.
“St. J Final Fridays combines family fun with a nightlife feel that everyone can enjoy,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discovers St. Johnsbury. “We are really excited to be able to offer so many of these activities, thanks to the enormous generosity of community supporters, business sponsors, and important grant partnerships.”
At 7 p.m., the event closes out with a Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series performance in the heart of downtown. More details can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays; by visiting the Welcome Center, in Depot Square, or calling (802) 748-8575.
On tap for the June 24 kickoff event for the street fair is a community mural to be created by the Caledonia Food Co-op; bespoke poems typewritten on the spot by Katherine Ferrier of Threadwrite; a Gallery Stroll by St. J Art on the Street, featuring art exhibitions and refreshments in shops and in storefronts along Railroad St. and Eastern Ave.; live portrait drawing by Larry Golden; gelato from Dolcetti; bubble machines, food trucks, kids crafts, free goodies, live music and more. Businesses along Railroad St. and Eastern Ave., will also stay open late and host sidewalk sales and activities.
The Music Series kicks off on June 24 with a 7 p.m. show with Vermont-based rock guitarist Zach Nugent. Catamount Arts will bring its mobile stage downtown, turning Railroad St. into a rocking scene with Nugent’s soulful, rootsy sound.
