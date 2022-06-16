Zach Nugent To Kick Off Summer Music Series

Vermont favorite Zach Nugent will open the 2022 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Final Fridays, June 24th, on Railroad Street. Easily one of the state’s hardest working musicians and most sought-after solo performers, Nugent’s guitar work is legendary and his Grateful Dead expertise is unmatched. He’ll take the stage at 7 p.m.
Nugent plays with Melvin Seals and JGB, Fire on the Mountain, and Disco Dead, among others, building a dedicated following with his soulful, roots-based sound. A Jerry Garcia aficionado since before he learned to read, he is rumored to hold the record for playing the most Garcia guitars.
“In the Northeast Kingdom, he may hold the record for most innovative performances during Covid, playing a drive-in concert at NVU-Johnson, live-streaming from Catamount ArtPort, and, thanks to a collaboration between Catamount Arts and Littleton Main Street, Inc., a socially-distanced outdoor show at Littleton’s Riverfront Park,” pointed out Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey.
This spring, Nugent traveled to California, where he reunited two iconic instruments that were last onstage together on July 1, 1979: Jerry Garcia’s Wolf guitar and Phil Lesh’s Mission Control bass. Jerry Garcia played the Wolf throughout the 1970s and played it for the last time on stage in 1993. Lesh played Mission Control through 1979.
Nugent’s scheduled June 24 performance at Final Fridays is a chance for local fans (and fans-to-be) to see him at a rare free show. Deadheads and guitar enthusiasts, in particular, will want to see which of Nugent’s beloved guitars make an appearance at the Railroad Street block party.
The series takes place every Sunday from July 10-Aug. 28 at Dog Mountain and on the last Friday of June, July, and August at Final Fridays (formerly known as #GetDownTown) on Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury. All Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series shows are free, family-friendly and begin at 5 p.m.
Dogs are welcome at the Dog Mountain shows, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Thanks to Kingdom Trails, new switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can then board a shuttle up to Dog Mountain. More info is at catamountarts.org.
