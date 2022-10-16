Zygmont Brings Poe’s ‘The Raven’ To Bethlehem Oct. 20

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library welcomes New Hampshire author and poet Jeffrey Zygmont for his dramatic recitation of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem, “The Raven.” This free program is open to the public.
More than 160 years after its first publication, the poem “The Raven” remains both a masterwork of American literature and an entertaining adventure in horror. Enriching Halloween, Jeffrey Zygmont brings the 18 stanzas of “The Raven” to life by emphasizing Poe’s inventive and ingenious language that draws listeners to the poem’s chilling conclusion – aided by a few choice props for enhancement. Zygmont also gives a brief review of Poe’s life and works. And he provides some background and commentary on the poem that makes the audience’s understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of “The Raven” more complete.
Zygmont was at the library in April for his program of Robert Frost poems. Audience members so enjoyed that program they requested he return with his Poe program.
Zygmont is the author of the poetry collections White Mountain Poems and More White Mountain Poems. He has also published numerous fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books, short stories, and articles in many magazines and newspapers. He speaks regularly about poetry and art – especially the works of American poets Poe and Frost – at venues around New England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.