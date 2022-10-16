Zygmont Brings Poe’s ‘The Raven’ To Bethlehem Oct. 20

Jeffrey Zygmont

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library welcomes New Hampshire author and poet Jeffrey Zygmont for his dramatic recitation of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem, “The Raven.” This free program is open to the public.

