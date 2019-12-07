Hayes Ford and Vista Foods recently teamed up to bring Thanksgiving to 48 local families. Each year, Hayes Ford and Vista Foods team up to create complete Thanksgiving dinners for local families in need. This is the ninth year that Hayes Ford has done this event. They work with local organizations such as churches, senior centers, the VFW, etc. to determine the need and supply the dinners. Pictured are Dan Young (Vista Foods) and Jessica Judd from Hayes Ford.
