Hayes Ford and Vista Foods teams up to bring Thanksgiving to 48 local families! Each year, Hayes Ford and Vista Foods team up to create Thanksgiving dinners for local families in need. The dinners included turkeys, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, vegetables, gravy and some pies! This is the 9th year that Hayes Ford has done this event. They work with local organizations such as churches, senior centers, the VFW etc to determine the need and supply the dinners. Included in the photo is L to R: Dan Young (Vista Foods) and Jessica Judd from Hayes Ford. Hayes Ford is a proud supporter of their local community. (Courtesy Photo)