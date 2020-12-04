Beaudry Attains CFCES Status at Coos County Health Services

BERLIN — Heather L. Beaudry, RN, of Coos County Family Health Services recently achieved the status of Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES).
Achieving this status verifies that the clinician possesses distinct and specialized knowledge, and can provide specialty care for people with diabetes. The designation was previously known as Certified Diabetes Educator or CDE.
Beaudry is a lifelong resident of Coos County. She obtained her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from White Mountains Community College in 2015. She has been employed at Coos County Family Health Services since September 2015 and has worked in various departments during her tenure with the organization.
In October 2018, she was offered the opportunity to become a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. During the two year period of training and education, she also worked to establish the Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Program at Coos County Family Health Services.
“Our mission is to help people living with diabetes gain control of their illness, and live full and active lives,” Beaudry said. “Diabetes is a chronic illness that poses many challenges. We can help people with the skills and knowledge they need to improve their health.”
