Caledonia Christian School To Host Plant-Based Cooking Class March 8

The best thing to do when there is a virus out there waiting to make a sneak attack on us, is to strengthen the immune system. There are many things we can do to help ourselves — simple, but important things we can do to improve our chances of being well or getting well.
Caledonia Christian School, at 54 Southard St. in St. Johnsbury will host a Healthy Cooking Class to address this issue on March 8, starting at 5 p.m.
Good food has a part to play in strengthening our immune system. The class will provide three simple and healthy recipes. The class will include a discussion of simple strategies that improve health from the inside out, and could make a real difference in how we combat illness if it comes.
Contact Mary at (802) 748-1971 for more information on the event or to reserve a spot.
