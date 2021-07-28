ST. JOHNSBURY — Michael Wright, the Chief Executive Officer of CALEX Ambulance service has devoted himself to caring for his hometown - and the greater region - since he was in high school.
He had spent some time one summer when he was a student at St. Johnsbury Academy with his uncle and his family in New Jersey, and his cousin was working at a trauma center at the time.
The way his cousin would speak about the challenges and excitement of the work intrigued a young Wright, and he decided to do an internship through his school on his return.
Taking care of people in his community stayed in his mind, and he began to learn what it was like for work.
“I enjoy the adrenaline rush,” said Wright, speaking from his office on Hospital Drive on a recent summer day; equipment from the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic evident on his desk, and nearby.
After interning in high school, Wright, who has by now spent his entire career - 27 years - at CALEX, said, “I decided to go down this path.”
He took an EMT class in the fall of his senior year at St. J Academy, and took a part-time job at CALEX after he graduated, in 1993.
In 1994, the new building was constructed, and CALEX transitioned out of being housed within NVRH.
At the time, there were two part-time EMTs with a few others volunteering. When one of the part-timers left, CALEX created its first full-time EMT position and Wright accepted the opportunity.
He was 18 years old at the time.
From his initial certification, he went on to become an AEMT, the advanced training level, and went on to attend paramedic school, all while working full-time at CALEX.
“I went up the ranks from there,” he said, and in 2010 was promoted to the chief of CALEX, a position he’s held more than a decade.
He’s seen a lot in more than a quarter-century of community emergency response management, but, like almost everyone else alive right now, this was his first pandemic.
“It was so much stuff all at once,” said Wright. “There were so many unknowns.”
One of the most stressful pieces of having to immediately adapt to the global health crisis was the fact that information from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Vermont was coming at EMS professionals like Wright and the team at CALEX constantly, with changes happening often; keeping up with it all was critical.
Trying to keep the communities CALEX serves safe while keeping first responders safe was job one.
There were ‘red flag patients’ which meant the call was likely COVID-19 connected, with flu-like or COVID-like symptoms being described as the ambulance headed out.
EMS responders were having to suit up with a lot of PPE for calls, and it was “not very enjoyable in the back of an ambulance with the heat cranked up” at times, recalled Wright. Or, to be suited up in PPE when “you’re operating out of the third floor” of an apartment building on an emergency call.
Staying the recommended 6-feet apart and maintaining social distancing are not possible in EMS work, so face shields and gloves and proper masks and constant disinfecting became the protocols to try to keep everyone as safe as possible, said Wright. Breathing treatments had to be performed on-scene with the ambulance doors open to have fresh air circulating.
CALEX almost immediately was called into service to help with COVID-19 testing in the region, and later - and still - with vaccinating people both in popup settings and door-to-door, bringing vaccines to homebound people in the farthest reaches of the region, and staying with people for the time needed to be sure they don’t have a reaction.
CALEX staff also performed COVID-19 testing for more than a month for the prisons in the Northeast Kingdom when that was necessary, helping with facility-wide testing needs.
The ambulance service developed a relationship with Caledonia Home Health to ensure that testing and then vaccination rollouts were made available across the region to the most vulnerable residents, “They felt they needed some extra hands,” said Wright.
Using EMS personnel to distribute the vaccines made perfect sense, said Wright. If anyone had an allergic reaction, they had all the emergency medical equipment right there to respond. And people were so isolated after being in lockdown for so long, the visit with someone bringing vaccine - another lifeline - to their homes proved to be a critical social call as well as medical.
In the ambulance bay there is a medical grade cooler where the COVID-19 vaccines are kept, and they go into an Igloo-style cooler surrounded by frozen water bottles to keep the temperature cold enough in the field, explained Wright.
The very first vaccine brought to a homebound person was in the town of Maidstone, to a bedridden elderly lady, said Wright.
He credits the team at CALEX with stepping up “to get through this together,” saying, “We made it through this whole thing without an employee getting sick, that was great.”
“It takes a team, it’s not just one person,” said Wright. “EMS played a tremendous role during the pandemic. We really stepped up to meet the needs of our community.”
Through it all, Wright said, patients who received services from CALEX “were overwhelmingly grateful, they were so thankful that we were there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.