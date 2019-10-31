WELLS RIVER — The 302 Cares Coalition and the Wells River Action Program invite the public to a community forum about substance misuse on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Wells River Congregational Church, 76 Main St. N, Wells River. Michael Brandli, MS, CMHC, AAP, and assistant director of Behavioral Health at Little Rivers Health Care will also present Resiliency: A Discussion About Adverse Life Experiences, Addiction and Hope.
Following his presentation, Brandli will join panelists, Cheryl Chandler, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Prevention Services, Dr. John Barone, Co-Principal of Blue Mountain Union School grades 9-12, Kelsey Root Winchester, parent and local business owner, and a student(s) from Blue Mountain Union School in a community discussion.
This will be an opportunity to hear about prevention initiatives that are being implemented in a variety of settings throughout the community. Attendees will learn about prevention strategies that are being used to address tobacco product use (including vaping), underage and risky drinking, underage marijuana use and prescription drug misuse.
Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes. Childcare will be available upon request.
