Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services presented Coos County Family Health Services (CCFHS) with a quality award in the amount of $98,482. Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), CCFHS will use this award to improve the quality, efficiency, and value of the health care they provide to area residents.
“President Trump’s vision for healthcare aims to deliver Americans better value from the care they receive and, ultimately, better health. Community health centers have consistently delivered these kinds of results, including high-quality primary care at a significantly lower cost than their peers and above-average results in controlling chronic conditions,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.
“We’re honored to receive recognition for the quality of the care our staff provides. We’ll use these funds to further advance our quality improvement work and help our community become healthier,” said Ken Gordon, CCFHS Chief Executive Officer.
HRSA’s Quality Improvement Awards recognize the work that health centers do to address health priorities by designating health centers that ranked in the top 1-2% in one or more key areas—behavioral health, diabetes prevention and management, and heart health—as National Quality Leaders. The top 30% of health centers that achieve the best overall clinical performance receive designation as Health Center Quality Leaders.
These awards also recognize health center achievements in other areas, including improving cost-efficient care delivery while also increasing quality of care, reducing health disparities, increasing both the number of patients served and patients’ ability to access comprehensive services, advancing the use of health information technology, and delivering patient-centered care.
