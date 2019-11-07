Crane Lowers Magnet For New MRI Into Place At NVRH

A crane lowers a magnet for a new MRI at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The machine, which weighed over four tons, was hoisted up by the crane and lowered down through an opening in the ceiling of NVRH’s new MRI Suite.
Local News
Local Sports
Latest News
