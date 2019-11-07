Crane Lowers Magnet For New MRI Into Place At NVRH

The magnet for the new MRI was delivered to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) on Monday, November 4, 2019. The machine, which weighed over 4 tons, was hoisted up by a crane and lowered down through an opening in the ceiling of NVRH’s new MRI Suite. (Photo/NVRH)

