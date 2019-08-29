Alzheimer’s is the only disease with no cure, no treatments to stop, delay or prevent the disease — and no survivors.
More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common form of dementia. By age 65, more than 11% of us will be diagnosed with dementia and by age 85 that number jumps to more than 60%. The disease also impacts more than 15 million family members, friends, and caregivers.
In response to requests from our local communities, Summit by Morrison will offer community dementia education. This opportunity will be presented without charge to anyone interested in learning more about dementia. Facilitated by Mary Bates, Social Services Director of The Morrison Nursing Home and Memory Care Director of Summit by Morrison, these sessions offer comprehensive dementia education designed to help promote positive quality of life for all.
The initial session features a dementia overview, followed by 4 specialized sessions promoting the best practice in day to day care for people with Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia. Sessions include Communication Skills, Approach to Personal Care, Activity Based Person-Centered Care, Understanding Behavior as Communication and Supporting Families and Caring for Ourselves.
All sessions will be held in the auditorium of Summit by Morrison, 56 Summit Drive in Whitefield. Space is limited; RSVP is required by calling Mary Bates at 603-837-3513. Attendance at all sessions is recommended but not required. The series will be held on Thursdays, Oct. 10, 17, 24, and Nov. 7 and 14 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.themorrisoncommunities.org
