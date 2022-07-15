Doctor Coming To LRH’s Alpine Clinic In August

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) recently announced the addition of Dr. James Alex to The Alpine Clinic. Dr. Alex specializes in Sports Medicine and Non-Surgical Orthopaedics. His areas of expertise include sports medicine, regenerative medicine, non-operative orthopedics, joint injections, complex sports concussions, and arthritis care.
A 2009 UConn grad, Dr. Alex attended the University of Connecticut School of Medicine to pursue his Doctor of Medicine. He then completed the Maine Medical Center Family Residency Program followed by the Maine Medical Center Sports Medicine Fellowship Program.
Dr. Alex will be accepting patient referrals after his arrival in early August. He will see patients in Plymouth at Mid-State Health Center, and in North Conway at The Alpine Clinic – North Conway. Dr. Alex’s presence at Mid-State Health Center is part of an ongoing clinical collaboration between Littleton Regional Healthcare and Mid-State Health Center to provide residents of central New Hampshire access to LRH’s specialty medical services closer to home.
“We are very eager to have Dr. Alex join our medical staff. His services will support The Alpine Clinic’s sub-specialty approach to care,” noted Robert Nutter, LRH president and CEO. “Our cooperative efforts with Mid-State Health Center through its Visiting Specialists Program allow us the opportunity to provide specialty care to other areas throughout the region.”
Dr. Alex’ hobbies include wilderness medicine, mountaineering, downhill and backcountry skiing and snowboarding, cycling, hunting, and fishing. He is also passionate about volunteering medical coverage for high school and college athletic events.
