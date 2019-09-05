Dr. Patno Honored In Retirement With Special Quilt

Karyn M. Patno, MD, recently retired from St. Johnsbury Pediatics, and well-wishing staff from the office presented her with a quilt made up of most all of the PREVENT CHILD ABUSE shirts Patno bought for teams that participated in the WALK FOR CHILDREN. Dr. Patno and her team have participated in the WALK for 18 years.
Shirts were donated by staff members and were put together in a quilt by Jeanne Nummelin and Sherri Fournier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.