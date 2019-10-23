Drug Disposal Collection Receptacle Available At Littleton Regional Healthcare

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare announced the new Consumer Drug Take Back Program provided by LRH and its North Country Pharmacy and The Doorway – Littleton site. The Drug Take Back Box is in the Emergency Department lobby.
The Consumer Drug-Take-Back program provides a location for patients of LRH and surrounding communities to safely dispose of unwanted and/or unused medications.
By removing unwanted and unused medications from the home and placing them in the Consumer Drug-Take-Back Box at Littleton Regional Healthcare, the hospital hopes to lessen the chances of medications getting to people not legally permitted to possess them.
Statistics show 91 Americans die every day for an opioid overdose. Each day more than 1,000 people are treated at emergency departments for not using prescription opioids as directed. 77 percent of opioid prescription medications taken by new users are obtained from a friend or relative. 62 percent of teens who admit taking medication for non-medical reasons say they get drugs from medicine cabinets in their homes. These are just a few examples of why it is important to dispose of your drugs safely.
Greg Cook, Administrative Director of Pharmacy Services stated, “We are pleased to put this in place at LRH. We are confident that this will have a positive impact on the disposal of unused drugs now and well into the future.”
