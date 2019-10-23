ST. JOHNSBURY – In an effort to reduce prescription drug misuse and related overdose deaths, community partners will team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and with assistance from the St. Johnsbury Police Department, to host a Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at two local sites: the Caledonia County Sheriff Department, 970 Memorial Dr., and Kinney Drugs, 957 Memorial Dr.
Take-Back Day provides a free, safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs. Individuals may anonymously and safely drop off any unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as pet medication, at the above mentioned locations. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.
“We encourage everyone who has any unused medications to please dispose of them properly,” NVRH Prevention Specialist Tennyson Marceau said. “Drug Take-Back day offers you this wonderful opportunity to do so with no questions asked. Please, be responsible and join us in making our community a safer place for everyone.”
In addition to this event, there are permanent drug take-back boxes available year-round for people to dispose of unused prescription drugs at the following locations:
• Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Essex County Sheriff’s Department: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Lyndonville Police Department: Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; by appointment
• NVRH Emergency Room: 24/7
• St. Johnsbury Police Department: 24/7
Individuals may also use drug mail-back envelopes, available through the Vermont Department of Health, to responsibly dispose of medications. Illegal drugs, cosmetics, vitamins/supplements, thermometers, aerosol cans, inhalers, needles and lotions/liquids are not accepted at the prescription take-back box locations.
Last fall Americans turned in nearly 469 tons (more than 937,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 17 previous Take-Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds — approximately 5,900 tons — of pills.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 26 Take-Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Tennyson Marceau NVRH Prevention Specialist at t.marceau@nvrh.org.
