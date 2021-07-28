PEACHAM — A retired forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, Neil Monteith serves his community in important ways - and did so with dedication during the coronavirus pandemic as this small, tight knit town’s Emergency Management Coordinator.
A member of Peacham’s Volunteer Fire Department, Monteith was appointed to be the coordinator position eight or nine years ago.
The town every year works on an emergency management plan that’s shared with state officials, and reviews all sorts of things that could be qualified as disasters that would require emergency planning to go into effect.
Peacham has a great level of volunteerism, said Monteith. He moved here from Philadelphia to raise his family and work as a state forester.
“A lot of people volunteer in Peacham, we have always had good participation,” he said.
When he was a state forester, Monteith was trained to work with the United States Forest Service and deployed to help battle wildfires and work on management teams, overseeing crews far from Vermont.
That work, plus the planning put into the annual emergency plan helped to lay the foundation for where Monteith found himself this past year and a half heading up the emergency planning for the town of Peacham.
In the earliest days of the pandemic, Monteith consulted with the town’s health officer, a local pediatrician who lives in the community. The health officer also had spoken to folks at the annual Peacham Town Meeting the first Tuesday of March just before the pandemic was declared to discuss what he knew and what was being recommended to stay safe in those early days when the global health concern was in its infancy.
As the emergency management coordinator, Monteith built a team of volunteers to help him brainstorm what they could do, from helping seniors to get groceries and prescriptions to someone helping cart trash to the transfer station to food drop offs in town and more.
Monteith credits the team he worked with for doing great work and helping him to blanket the community from a website being launched to social media and email updates, and more.
They asked in the early days, “What’s going to be our main mission and goal?”
“Everybody agreed, there are a number of seniors in Peacham. The way the news went, no seniors should be going out to the store,” was the early messaging on staying safe, said Monteith, so figuring out how to get provisions to town was job one for the group.
They worked with a food co-op one of the town officials is connected with and had deliveries brought to town - the town of Peacham paid the food costs upfront, and people paid the town for their share of the drops, and that worked well. A handful of those who needed help with food were identified confidentially through the church and school, and volunteer donors contributed to help out their neighbors, said Monteith.
“It was distributed a few times as needed,” he said of donations to cover costs for those who needed a hand during the pandemic. “There were some people who were pretty quiet about it, they didn’t want people to know they were struggling … It was a good thing to help with.”
Food was delivered directly to the homes of those who couldn’t make the food drop-offs.
Much of the food brought in came from local farms.
At the start of the pandemic, information was shared through the channels created by the emergency management team on masks, including how to make your own masks when they were in short supply, said Monteith.
In early March, the emergency operations team “stood down” said Monteith, “We sort of wound down,” but stressed to townspeople, “Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.”
Their messaging for the final stage of communications has focused on urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Overall, the town appeared to have low case numbers based on the state’s tracking, said Monteith, but people were vigilant, and took care of the community’s most vulnerable members.
“I think the people in town did a really good job,” said Monteith. “People followed what the recommendations were, we didn’t have gatherings … the townspeople did what they had to do.”
Monteith is planning to gather the devoted corps of volunteers who supported the community. “I want to do a wrap-up, a quick summary of what we did from the very beginning, when it’s over … what worked, what we learned, what didn’t work and make recommendations.”
“I’d like to thank the residents for what they did - they made it work,” he said. “I’d like to give the credit to the team that worked with me. People chipped in with food, they picked up provisions, they checked in on their neighbors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.