‘Extraordinary Nurses’ Awarded At NVRH

NVRH Nursing Administration Project Coordinator Jillian Knight (left), NVRH Chief Nursing Officer Julie Schneckenburger (second to left) and Director of Med/Surg, Pediatrics, Infusion Services (far right) celebrate Nurses Glenn Wagner and Lyndi Medico (center) with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at the first-ever DAISY award ceremony at NVRH for their compassionate care on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (Courtesy Photo)