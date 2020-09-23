‘Extraordinary Nurses’ Awarded At NVRH

Nurses Glenn Wagner and Lyndi Medico were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for their compassionate care at the first-ever DAISY award ceremony at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Aug. 27. The ceremony, which is traditionally held on the units and attended by patients, colleagues and family members, was live-streamed on Facebook, with the patients who nominated the two nurses joining by phone.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care nurses provide their patients and their families every day. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do,” President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation Bonnie Barnes said. “The kind of work the nurses at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Both Lyndi and Glenn were nominated by patients whose lives and experiences were significantly impacted by the care they received.
“Presenting these two amazing nurses, Lyndi and Glenn, with their DAISY Awards was one of the highlights of my nursing career,” NVRH Chief Nursing Officer Julie Schneckenburger said. “I was so pleased that we were able to surprise them with this well-deserved honor.”
NVRH Nursing Administration Project Coordinator Jillian Knight opened the ceremony with the background of the DAISY Foundation and the DAISY Award before turning it over to Schneckenburger, who presented Medico and Wagner with their DAISY honoree certificates. Medico and Wagner then received their Healer’s Touch sculptures, which are hand-carved from serpentine stone by artists in Zimbabwe and represent the bond between nurse and patient. Schneckenburger also read each nomination story during the ceremony.
“I am humbled and honored to have won the DAISY award,” Wagner said. “I also feel honored that my patient felt that strongly that she returned to the hospital to fill out the DAISY application. This validates what all nurses do here at NVRH.”
“I went to the conference room thinking I was participating in a presentation on COVID-19 swabbing!” Medico said. “I left that conference room extremely humbled. I love my job and I come to work every day hoping to make a difference in my patient’s lives. I strive to be a positive piece of the puzzle that is cardiology, so to be nominated by a patient who is near and dear to my heart that had a long and difficult journey means so very much to me.”
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” Schneckenburger added. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at NVRH. DAISY nomination forms and collection boxes can be found in units throughout the hospital and at all of our medical practices. Electronic nominations can also be completed by visiting www.daisyfoundation.org/NVRH.
