Fall edition of local wellness newsletter and resource guide released

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has released the September – December 2019 edition of its Healthy Choices newsletter. This free tri-annual publication features a listing of affordable local public wellness programs and resources to help individuals improve health and stay well in body, mind and spirit.
“Cost should not be a barrier to accessing wellness programs,” NVRH VP of Marketing and Community Health Laural Ruggles said. “There are many opportunities and resources that are free and low-cost in the area. Individuals can use Healthy Choices as an affordable tool to finding an activity they truly enjoy.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only half of adults get the physical activity needed to reduce and prevent chronic diseases. Getting the right amount of physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths, 1 in 8 cases of breast cancer and 1 in 12 cases of diabetes. Other benefits include a lower risk of high blood pressure and stroke, improved cognitive function, reduced risk for depression and improved sleep.
As with the summer edition, Healthy Choices listings will still include NVRH sponsored programs, fitness centers, kids’ activities, community partner programs, area food resources, outdoor recreation venues, support groups and more. However, readers may notice two exciting changes: the newsletter will arrive directly in the mail and, for the first time, the publication is printed in full color.
Copies are available at NVRH (hospital and clinic sites) and online at www.nvrh.org.
For more information about Healthy Choices or to be considered for inclusion in the next edition, contact NVRH Community Health Resource Coordinator Betsy Merrill at 802-748-7501.
