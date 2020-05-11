May is Lyme & Tickborne Disease Awareness Month. With Vermont children schooling and playing at home, tick-bite prevention is extremely important.
Students can learn about tick bite prevention and how to identify signs and symptoms of a tickborne illness with one of three interactive curriculums for children in elementary, middle and high school.
Vermont consistently ranks among the highest states in the USA for incidence of Lyme disease. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), children between 3-14 are at highest risk of contracting Lyme disease.
Tick-bite prevention and early diagnosis will help children stay healthy and can prevent long-term health complications from a tickborne disease. VTLyme.org encourages educators and parents to help young children access this free prevention curriculum, and to consider giving older students extra credit for completing the short and informative online workbook.
Many Vermonters know about Lyme-disease symptoms such as joint pain, fever, and a “bullseye” rash, but children may have a unique presentation of tickborne illnesses that can include vision problems, headaches, stomachaches, sudden anxiety, light and sound sensitivity, lethargy, and irregular rashes. The Vermont Department of Health’s 2014 Lyme Surveillance Report showed less than half of Vermont children with confirmed cases of Lyme disease had a bullseye rash that year. Other tickborne diseases present in Vermont may have different symptoms and treatments than Lyme disease.
Instructions about how to access the Global Lyme Alliance Lyme Prevention Curriculum and links are available online at www.VTLyme.org, or at www.globallymealliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.