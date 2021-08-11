BURLINGTON — According to the American Red Cross (ARC), many weather experts predict a destructive wildfire and hurricane season this year. The ARC needs volunteers to help on the ground, and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Kevin Mazuzan, executive director, American Red Cross Vermont chapter. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters. Both entry- and supervisory-level opportunities are available. “We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you,” Mazuzan stated.
Here are upcoming local blood donations opportunities:
Lyndonville
Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., VFW, 156 Hill St.
St. Johnsbury
Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Northeastern VT Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive
Newport
Aug. 19, noon-4:30 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., American Legion, 35 Veterans Ave.
Woodsville, N.H.
Aug. 20, noon-6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 20 Central St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.