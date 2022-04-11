Grant Funds NVRH Respiratory Equipment Purchase

ST. JOHNSBURY — A grant from the Melissa Andrews Trust in Barre has enabled Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) to purchase a Volara airway clearance system to better meet its patients’ respiratory care needs.
Patients with respiratory or neuromuscular conditions such as COVID, COPD, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy often require medical help to clear their airway by expanding the lungs and loosening mucus so they can breathe more freely. If patients are unable to clear their airway, reduced oxygen flow could result in lung infections and further damage, leading to respiratory failure. The Volara system enhances respiratory treatment by working from inside the lungs versus external treatment options, NVRH Respiratory Therapist Alexis Starr said.
“The Volara system will allow us to significantly improve the care we provide to respiratory patients through more effective treatment that is less invasive and better tolerated by patients,” Starr said. “It will be used regularly in the ICU and medical surgical units, and the emergency department.”
This is the second gift NVRH has received from the Trust. The first was in 2019 to help in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Melissa Andrews Trust is proud of the role it plays in improving the lives of Vermonters, especially those in rural areas such as the Northeast Kingdom,” said Co-trustee Jon D. Valsangiacomo. “It’s important that individuals with respiratory ailments have access to care that utilizes the most effective treatments available.”
Melissa Andrews established the Trust in 1922 for the care and treatment of those who suffer from tuberculosis, in memory of her son who died from the disease. Current co-trustees, John Lyon, owner of Wilkins Harley-Davidson, and Valsangiacomo, of the law firm Valsangiacomo Detora & McQuesten, oversee the Trust’s expanded focus of providing respiratory healthcare needs throughout Vermont.
