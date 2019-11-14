In honor of National Rural Health Day, the Rural Health Services Task Force will be holding a meeting at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. National Rural Health Day was founded to showcase rural America; increase awareness of rural health-related challenges; and promote the efforts of those addressing those challenges.
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, the task force will be having a listening session to hear from the public and local providers about the challenges facing rural health care in Vermont.
The Task Force was created by the legislature to examine challenges facing rural health care in Vermont as well as to develop ideas to address the issues. A report will be submitted to the legislature on Jan. 15, 2020.
“I am pleased that the Rural Health Services Task Force can celebrate National Rural Health Day in the Northeast Kingdom – one of Vermont’s most rural communities – by hearing from Vermonters,” said Robin Lunge, a member of the Green Mountain Care Board and Chair of the Task Force.
The session will be in conference rooms 126 & 127 at the NVRH Business Center at the hospital.
Prior to the event, at 11:30 a.m., the Vermont Dept. of Health will present a Community Star award to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and their local partners to recognize their decades-long collaboration to improve the health and well-being of residents in Caledonia County.
The public is welcome to attend.
